Toyota recalls 11,529 Urban Cruiser Hyryders over dashboard component issue

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is recalling 11,529 units of its mid-sized SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder to inspect and replace a dashboard component.

The voluntary recall campaign is to inspect and replace the Combination Meter, if found faulty, in 11,529 units manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025.

In line with its customer first philosophy and unwavering commitment to the highest quality standards, the automaker will continue to promptly address customer concerns and aim to deliver peace of mind by resolving issues quickly and conveniently, TKM said in a post on its Website.

Toyota dealer representatives will contact affected customers, it added.