Home / Industry / Auto / Toyota recalls 11,529 Urban Cruiser Hyryders over dashboard component issue

Toyota recalls 11,529 Urban Cruiser Hyryders over dashboard component issue

In October, the company recalled Camry, Vellfire and Land Cruiser to reprogramme the Parking Assist ECU software

Toyota, Toyota logo
Toyota dealer representatives will contact affected customers (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is recalling 11,529 units of its mid-sized SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder to inspect and replace a dashboard component.

The voluntary recall campaign is to inspect and replace the Combination Meter, if found faulty, in 11,529 units manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025.

In line with its customer first philosophy and unwavering commitment to the highest quality standards, the automaker will continue to promptly address customer concerns and aim to deliver peace of mind by resolving issues quickly and conveniently, TKM said in a post on its Website.

Toyota dealer representatives will contact affected customers, it added.

In October, the company recalled Camry, Vellfire and Land Cruiser to reprogramme the Parking Assist ECU software.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian cars gain ground in Europe as global automakers ramp up exports

Auto sector seeks relief on Rs 2,500 cr cess credit lapse under GST 2.0

Volkswagen pares India EV development costs amid hunt for partner

Premium

Moving India: Chennai, a city straining under its own transport speed

GST 2.0, customs reforms to boost Indo-Japan auto ties and EV push: Report

Topics :Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota India

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story