Chasing a budget-friendly car? Bank-seized auctions may be worth a look

Chasing a budget-friendly car? Bank-seized auctions may be worth a look

From finding the right platform to transferring ownership, here's how to navigate the process

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

As new car prices climb and used-car demand stays high, many buyers are turning to a lesser-known but increasingly popular route, bank-seized vehicle auctions. These auctions often list cars and two-wheelers at significantly lower than market value, sometimes close to half the usual price. With most banks now hosting auctions online, the process has become more transparent, accessible and competitive.
 

What are bank-seized cars?

When borrowers stop paying their vehicle EMIs, banks and NBFCs are allowed to repossess the asset to recover the outstanding loan. Many of these vehicles are still in good running condition, often maintained well until the repayment stopped. Once seized, the bank auctions them publicly, and any individual can participate.
 
 
Because the bank’s primary aim is loan recovery rather than profit, the listed prices tend to be lower than regular used-car rates.
 

Why are online auctions gaining traction?

The digital shift has removed middlemen and made the process simpler. Buyers can:
 
·  Browse hundreds of listings nationwide, 

·  Check verified details posted directly by banks,
 
·  Bid without paying agent commissions,
 
·  Track the auction in real time with full transparency.
 
Platforms commonly used by banks include Foreclosureindia, eAuction India, Autobse, and Bankeauctions.com, each offering filters by model, year, fuel type and city.
 

Step-by-step: How to buy a bank-seized car?

1. Select the right platform
Pick a reliable portal that lists repossessed assets from multiple banks. Ensure the site offers clear notices, inspection details and region-wise filters.
 
2. Search and shortlist
Review the auction notice carefully. Key details include:
 
·  Reserve price
 
·  Vehicle condition
 
·  Parking or yard location
 
·  Documents available
 
Compare similar models on standard used-car portals to know the fair value before you bid.
 
3. Inspect the vehicle 
Banks allow physical inspection on scheduled dates. You cannot test-drive, so check:
 
·  Engine sound and leakage,
 
·  Tyre wear,
 
·  Interiors,
 
·  Service and insurance history (if available),
 
·  Any visible damage.
 
A trusted mechanic can make this inspection more reliable.
 
4. Register and pay the EMD 
Create an account and upload your KYC documents. You must pay an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) to participate. If you don’t win, the EMD is fully refunded.
 
5. Bid smart on auction day 
Auctions can get intense in the last few minutes. Set a maximum price and stick to it. Keep your internet connection stable and track counter-bids closely.
 
6. Make the final payment 
If you win, the bank will give you a deadline, often tight. Missing it can lead to cancellation. After payment, you’ll receive key documents, including the sale certificate, NOC and Form 35.
 
7. Transfer ownership at the RTO 
Visit the local RTO with the documents provided. Once the transfer is processed, the vehicle is officially yours.
 
Tips for first-time buyers
·  Research market value thoroughly.
 
·  Check for pending challans or dues.
 
·  Verify documents provided by the bank.
 
·  Keep funds ready for immediate payment.
 
·  Stay alert during the bidding window.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

