Tesla to inaugurate first India supercharging station in Mumbai next week

American electric car maker Tesla on Friday said it will launch its first charging station in Mumbai next week.

Tesla
The company said it will be providing a free wall connector with purchase of a new Tesla to be installed in customers' residences. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:58 PM IST
The company, which had announced its much-awaited entry into the Indian market last month, said the first Tesla Charging Station in India will feature four V4 Supercharging Stalls (DC charging) and four Destination charging Stalls (AC charging).

The Tesla Supercharging Stalls offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW starting at Rs 24/kW and destination chargers providing 11kW at Rs 14/kW, it said in a statement.

"This will be the first of the eight Supercharging sites that were announced during the launch in Mumbai, with more planned across the country, to provide the optimal cross-country experience," the company added.

Last month, Tesla launched its Model Y with price starting at Rs 59.89 lakh while opening its first experience centre at the Maker Maxity Commercial Complex, in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Tesla said the "Model Y can add up to 267 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes with Tesla Superchargers, enough for 5 return trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and Gateway of India".

The company said it will be providing a free wall connector with purchase of a new Tesla to be installed in customers' residences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

