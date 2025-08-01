Tesla to inaugurate first India supercharging station in Mumbai next week

American electric car maker Tesla on Friday said it will launch its first charging station in Mumbai next week.

The company, which had announced its much-awaited entry into the Indian market last month, said the first Tesla Charging Station in India will feature four V4 Supercharging Stalls (DC charging) and four Destination charging Stalls (AC charging).

The Tesla Supercharging Stalls offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW starting at Rs 24/kW and destination chargers providing 11kW at Rs 14/kW, it said in a statement.

"This will be the first of the eight Supercharging sites that were announced during the launch in Mumbai, with more planned across the country, to provide the optimal cross-country experience," the company added.