Toyota Kirloskar Motor to raise prices on select vehicles from April 1

Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said it plans to increase prices of select vehicles up to 1 per cent from April 1 citing rising input costs and operational expenditures.

In a statement, the company said it is planning to increase prices of certain grades of its specific models effective April, 1 2024.

"With an anticipated 1 per cent increase, the move is attributed to escalating input costs and operational expenditures," Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said.

TKM sells a range of vehicles starting from hatchback Glanza to premium SUV Fortuner which are priced between Rs 6.86 lakh and Rs 51.44 lakh.