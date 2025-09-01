Tractor industry volumes likely to post 4-7% growth in FY26: Icra

Tractor industry volumes are expected to grow in the range of 4-7 per cent in the current fiscal, backed by a favourable monsoon, rating agency Icra said on Monday.
Following a growth of 7 per cent in FY2025, tractor industry volumes are expected to report a growth of 4-7 per cent in FY26, supported by a favourable monsoon, it said in a statement.
Pre-buying ahead of the TREM V emission norms, proposed to take effect from April 1, 2026, could further aid volume growth, it added.
The tractor demand remained strong in July 2025, with wholesale and retail volumes rising by 8 per cent and 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY), respectively.
According to Icra, a favourable monsoon is expected to further support agricultural activities and industry volumes.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal precipitation at 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) during the current monsoons, as per its second long-range forecast.
Additionally, the third Advance Estimates for kharif and rabi crops for AY2024-25, released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MA&FW) in May 2025, indicate a YoY increase of 7.9 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively, in foodgrain output.
This provides optimism regarding an improved agri-economy and demand for tractors, Icra said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app