Tractor industry volumes likely to post 4-7% growth in FY26: Icra

Tractor industry volumes are expected to grow in the range of 4-7 per cent in the current fiscal, backed by a favourable monsoon, rating agency Icra said on Monday.

Following a growth of 7 per cent in FY2025, tractor industry volumes are expected to report a growth of 4-7 per cent in FY26, supported by a favourable monsoon, it said in a statement.

Pre-buying ahead of the TREM V emission norms, proposed to take effect from April 1, 2026, could further aid volume growth, it added.

The tractor demand remained strong in July 2025, with wholesale and retail volumes rising by 8 per cent and 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY), respectively.