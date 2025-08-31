Home / Industry / Auto / Analysts see auto demand rebound in H2 FY26 on GST relief and rate cuts

Analysts see auto demand rebound in H2 FY26 on GST relief and rate cuts

Analysts expect two-wheelers and SUVs to lead demand in H2 FY26, with GST cuts, rate reductions, rural recovery and new launches driving a sector-wide rebound

Cars
Passenger vehicles are set to draw traction from a wave of new sport utility vehicle (SUV) and electric vehicle (EV) launches.
India’s automobile sector is expected to shift into higher gear in the second half of FY26, as a combination of policy support, rural revival and new launches align to lift demand across segments. Brokerages see repo and CRR rate cuts, along with a likely reduction in the goods and services tax (GST), as key triggers—particularly for two-wheelers and small passenger vehicles (PVs).
 
Two-wheelers to lead the rebound 
Two-wheelers are expected to benefit the most from the demand upswing. Tax relief in the recent budget, improving rural sentiment and a pipeline of premium electric two-wheelers are expected to accelerate sales, B&K Securities noted.
 
Royal Enfield and TVS Motor reported strong volume growth in Q1 FY26, while Hero MotoCorp is banking on the festive season and potential GST cuts to revive demand after recent weakness.
 
SUV and EV launches in focus 
Passenger vehicles are set to draw traction from a wave of new sport utility vehicle (SUV) and electric vehicle (EV) launches. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) posted double-digit growth in Q1 on the back of strong demand for new models, while Maruti Suzuki delivered steady exports but flat domestic volumes.
 
Tata Motors, however, saw a year-on-year decline. With high retail inventory prompting discounts, analysts expect momentum to improve once GST cuts translate into lower on-road prices.
 
CVs and tractors diverge 
Commercial vehicles (CVs) have faced headwinds from monsoon disruptions, subdued infrastructure activity and weak mining demand. However, brokers expect a recovery in the second half, aided by last-mile connectivity, e-commerce growth and the government’s infrastructure push.
 
Tractors remain a bright spot, buoyed by higher minimum support prices (MSPs), strong farm output and above-normal monsoons driving reservoir levels.
 
Analysts raise forecasts 
Jefferies estimates a 7–10 per cent GST cut could reduce vehicle prices by 6–8 per cent, sparking a meaningful demand boost. It has raised FY26–28 industry volume forecasts by 2–6 per cent and earnings projections by 2–8 per cent for leading players.
 
Among OEMs, TVS Motor is expected to deliver the fastest 27 per cent earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25–28, followed by M&M at 19 per cent, with Maruti Suzuki also positioned to benefit from exports and upcoming hybrid launches.
 
Ancillaries to ride the cycle 
B&K Securities also highlighted new growth drivers for ancillaries such as Subros, FIEM Industries and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems, expected to benefit from rising PV production, regulatory-driven technology adoption and strong aftermarket demand.
 
Outlook 
With policy support, rural recovery and product pipelines converging, analysts agree the auto industry is entering a more favourable demand cycle in H2 FY26.
 

Topics :Auto sectorAuto industrySUVstwo wheelers

