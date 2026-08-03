TVS Motor July sales: EVs soar 158%; overall sales hit record 629,675 units

TVS Motor Company’s sales rose 38 per cent year-on-year to an all-time monthly high of 629,675 units in July 2026, driven by strong domestic demand and a surge in electric two-wheeler volumes.

The two- and three-wheeler manufacturer had sold 456,350 units in July 2025, according to a stock-exchange filing on Monday.

Electric two-wheeler sales more than doubled during the month, rising 158 per cent to a record 60,934 units from 23,605 units in the corresponding month last year.

Total two-wheeler sales increased 38 per cent year-on-year to 603,138 units in July from 438,790 units. Domestic two-wheeler volumes climbed 42 per cent to 437,394 units from 308,720 units a year earlier.