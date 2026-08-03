Bajaj Auto July sales: Exports surge 39%, domestic sales rise 20%

Bajaj Auto’s total vehicle sales rose 30 per cent year-on-year to 474,677 units in July 2026, driven by strong growth in exports and higher domestic volumes, according to a stock-exchange filing on Monday.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 366,000 vehicles in July 2025.

Exports increased 39 per cent to 254,485 units during the month from 182,857 units a year earlier. Domestic sales grew 20 per cent to 220,192 units from 183,143 units in the corresponding month last year.

The company’s two-wheeler sales climbed 31 per cent to 388,719 units in July from 296,247 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic two-wheeler sales increased 19 per cent to 165,747 units from 139,279 units. Two-wheeler exports recorded sharper growth, rising 42 per cent to 222,972 units from 156,968 units a year earlier. Bajaj Auto’s commercial vehicle sales grew 23 per cent year-on-year to 85,958 units during July, compared with 69,753 units in the same month last year. Domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 24 per cent to 54,445 units from 43,864 units, while exports increased 22 per cent to 31,513 units from 25,889 units. During the April-July period of 2026, Bajaj Auto’s total sales rose 29 per cent to 1.91 million units from 1.48 million units in the corresponding period last year.