Two states breach NITI Aayog's e3W target seven years ahead of plan

A total of 227,453 electric three-wheelers (e3Ws) have been sold so far this year, an 77 per cent increase from 128,094 in the same period of last year.

Chhattisgarh and Assam have already breached the NITI Aayog’s target of 80 per cent electric penetration in the three-wheelers category by 2030 and four others -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, and Uttarakhand are within striking distance of it, shows data from the Vahan Dashboard for this calendar year up to June 20.