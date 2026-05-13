Uber to set up first India data centre in partnership with Adani Group

The new move by Uber comes as the ride-hailing giant continues to expand its technology and engineering footprint in India, which has emerged as one of the company’s key global hubs for product development and innovation. Uber is deploying AI across its safety stack — from Uber for Teens, a service allowing teenagers to book rides under parental supervision, to driver compliance tools. The company is shifting from reactive to predictive safety, expanding police integrations state by state, and evaluating whether safety investments translate into measurable business returns.

India has also become Uber’s third-largest market globally by trip volume, trailing only the US and Brazil, as the ride-hailing company deepens its focus on one of its fastest-growing regions. The company plans to scale its bike taxi business, expand into smaller cities where two-wheelers and three-wheelers dominate, and build new businesses in business-to-business (B2B) logistics and transit ticketing, according to sources. It serves more than 1.2 billion trips annually and has over 2 million active earners each month using the platform.