Volkswagen introduces Taigun 'Trail' edition as part of its GT range

Volkswagen India has announced a new "Trail" edition of its midsize SUV Taigun. The company has introduced the new vehicle as a part of the GT Edge Collection portfolio and can only be booked online, the company said in a press release.

The "Trail" edition of the Taigun is an extension of the performance GT variant of the car which gets a turbocharged 1.5-litre TSI engine which has four cylinders. The Trail edition comes with a six-speed manual transmission. Notably, the regular iteration of the Taigun with a 1.5-litre TSI engine also gets a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

The car gets special design additions such as graphics on the side body, black Belmont alloy wheels, and Trail edition badging on the rear side of the car. Besides, the car also gets black-coloured door garnish, black ORVM with red garnish and black roof foil.

The interiors of the car also get special inserts such as Trail theme seat covers, puddle lamps and sporty foot-pedals. The car also gets special colour options to choose from: Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel Grey.

Talking about the Taigun Trail edition, the brand director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "This festive season, we are amplifying the excitement with the introduction of the Taigun Trail edition. It's a perfect combination for an enthusiast, powered by a 1.5-litre TSI EVO and showcasing sportiness with its muscular and rugged design appeal of an SUV. With this introduction, we are strengthening our GT Edge Collection and expanding the choices for customers."