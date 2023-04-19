Home / Industry / Auto / Volkswagen unveils Taigun with two variants, two limited editions

Volkswagen unveils Taigun with two variants, two limited editions

The Virtus GT plus (DSG and Manual) in an exclusive "Deep Black Pearl" finish will make up the "GT Limited collection"

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
At a press event in India, Volkswagen India unveiled the GT Limited Collection and new Taigun and Virtus models. Beginning in June 2023, all new variants and the "GT Limited Collection" will be introduced to the market.
On the top-of-the-line Virtus GT Plus, which is powered by the 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine, the manufacturer introduced the manual transmission. The GT Plus MT and GT DSG are the two Volkswagen Taigun models. The Lava Blue colour is the new one on the Virtus and Taigun on every variation.

Volkswagen: Car details
Volkswagen India's 'GT Limited Collection' has the Virtus GT Plus DSG & GT Plus manual in a ‘Deep Black Pearl’ finish, the Taigun GT Plus DSG & GT Plus manual in ‘Deep Black Pearl’ and ‘Carbon Steel Matt finishes.


In addition, the "GT Limited collection"'s upcoming special editions of the Taigun models "Sport" and "Trail" were showcased. Matte Carbon Steel Grey, a new exterior body colour, is also available for the Taigun GT Plus MT and DSG. On the GT Plus versions of the Taigun and Virtus, Volkswagen India introduced a colour called Deep Black Pearl to further enhance the sporty appeal of the Performance line.

 

Volkswagen: Official statement

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, stated, "We have introduced three new variants, Virtus GT Plus manual, Taigun GT Plus manual, and Taigun GT DSG, giving our customers a host of variants to choose from." He was referring to the introduction of the new variants across the Taigun and Virtus car lines. The Taigun GT Plus (DSG and Manual) and the Virtus GT Plus (DSG and Manual) will both be available in the exclusive "Deep Black Pearl" finish as part of the "GT Limited collection." Market presentations of these new variations will initiate from June 2023 onward."

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

