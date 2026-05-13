Why two- and three-wheeler EV startups are pushing for PLI scheme inclusion

Aravind Mani, CEO and founder of River Mobility, said: “We have raised ₹700 crore from institutions and have 70 retail outlets. We are selling 4,000-5,000 electric two-wheelers a month. But, currently we are only in the premium end of the market.’’ He argued that if his company wants to make two- wheelers at a lower price point, he wouldn’t be able to compete without the PLI scheme. “So, if I want to scale up production and expand retail outlets, PLI is a must,” said Mani.