AAI's Mumbai radar to be moved, freeing land for affordable housing: Naidu

The Airports Authority of India's (AAI) high-frequency radar at Dahisar in Mumbai will be relocated to Gorai, unlocking hundreds of acres of land for affordable housing projects in the area, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has said.

This decision was taken following a meeting between various stakeholders, including the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Maharashtra government and others.

Addressing the meeting virtually, Naidu on Sunday said the Civil Aviation Ministry will seek cabinet approval for the relocation so that the construction work on such projects can start at the earliest.

Radar installations at Dahisar and Juhu restrict building heights.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly that the state government had decided to shift high-frequency radar centres from Dahisar and Juhu to technically suitable alternative sites.

Fadnavis said the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Union government, and the AAI had agreed to the shifting of the radar at Dahisar and that the state government has conveyed its willingness to bear the cost of relocation and to provide alternative land, he added. "The issue was impacting the urban development projects in North Mumbai. Due to this, some lakh people were being forced to live in old, dilapidated buildings. Now with this decision, the dream of the people of Dahisar to have a house of their own is going to be fulfilled," Naidu said. He said the matter had been discussed for a long time, adding that Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who represents the North Mumbai constituency, took up the matter seriously with the Civil Aviation Ministry for its "resolution".

Stating that the radar relocation work would be completed with the cooperation of all stakeholders, including the Union and state governments and the Civil Aviation Ministry, Naidu said, "We are also laying the foundation for affordable housing in Dahisar as some 1,000 acres of land spread over 6 km will be released for housing projects for the people of Dahisar." With this affordable housing project, Dahisar is going to be the hub for ease of living, he stated. "This decision balances housing needs with aviation safety. It will bring relief to thousands of families and accelerate economic development in the region," he said.

Goyal, who also addressed the meeting virtually, said that over the next five years, an estimated 50,000 houses will be constructed or redeveloped, paving the way for 'pakka' homes with basic amenities and generating large-scale employment. "This was not an easy issue. After many years of consistent follow-up, this historic decision has become possible through close coordination between the central and state governments. In the coming months, all stalled projects will begin at a rapid pace, and North Mumbai will move forward towards becoming 'Uttam Mumbai'," he said. Goyal further stated that the decision was the result of joint efforts, especially acknowledging CM Fadnavis for readily allotting alternative land.

With this, he said, the tag of Dahisar being the "last suburb" will be erased, and it will emerge as a fast-developing growth hub, offering a better quality of life, affordable housing, and a safe, green, and dignified living environment. Fadnavis had stated that the land at Gorai will be transferred free of cost to the Centre, and 40 per cent of the AAI land at Dahisar will be used for public purposes. The government has also suggested an alternative site at Juhu to the AAI for technical evaluation. After the technical study is completed and the site is finalised, the approval process for shifting the Juhu radar will begin.