90% of IndiGo's flight operations have returned to normal: MoS Mohol

Asked about the recent crisis faced by carrier IndiGo, Mohol said, Air services will resume gradually in the country

indigo airlines, indigo
Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 10:35 PM IST
About 90 per cent of IndiGo's flight operations have returned to normal, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said on Saturday.

He was speaking to reporters in the city, where he attended the inauguration of the Pune Book Festival at Fergusson College.

Asked about the recent crisis faced by carrier IndiGo, Mohol said, Air services will resume gradually in the country. Prime Minister Modi ji has issued instructions, and an explanation has been sought from IndiGo. About 90 per cent of their flight operations have returned to normal.

IndiGo had earlier cancelled thousands of flights nationwide after failing to plan for tighter safety regulations. The cancellations had peaked on December 5 before declining.

The Union minister said a four-member committee would be appointed to fix responsibility for the situation. Passengers have suffered losses, and the ministry is taking immediate action, Mohol said.

On the Pune Book Festival, Mohol said, The event has enhanced Pune's cultural prestige. Efforts are underway to promote and strengthen the reading culture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Airline IndiGoAviation industryflights

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

