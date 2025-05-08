Home / Industry / Aviation / News / AERA sets new tariffs, differential UDF for intl flyers from Mumbai airport

AERA sets new tariffs, differential UDF for intl flyers from Mumbai airport

Earlier, a charge of Rs 120 per departing domestic passenger was levied till August 2024 in the form of development fees

Mumbai Airport
The revised tariffs have been finalised by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) for the period from May 16, 2025 to March 31, 2029
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Regulator AERA has fixed differential User Development Fee (UDF) for economy and business class passengers on international flights from Mumbai airport, while the fee for departing domestic passengers has been set at Rs 175.

The revised tariffs have been finalised by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) for the period from May 16, 2025 to March 31, 2029.

In a move to ensure equitable allocation of aeronautical charges among all concerned stakeholders, it has been decided that the UDF for domestic passengers will be Rs 175 per departing domestic passenger, which will remain constant throughout the 'fourth control' period, the regulator said in a release on Thursday.

Earlier, a charge of Rs 120 per departing domestic passenger was levied till August 2024 in the form of development fees.

"The UDF for international passengers has been rationalised with a differential rate for economy and business class travelers. The UDF for the international departing passenger in economy class has been fixed at Rs 615 per pax and for international departing passenger in business class it will be Rs 695 per pax.

"This adjustment aligns with the 'User Pays' principle and reflects the enhanced passenger experience and expanded facilities available and used by international travellers," AERA said.

The landing and parking charges for the airlines have also been rationalised downwards and kept at reasonable levels, considering competitive airport charges at similar airports.

This ensures that airline operations are not unduly burdened, and that operational efficiency is maintained, the watchdog said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

16 airports shut, around 850 flights cancelled after Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: Airlines cancel services in J&K, other border regions

Delhi airport issues advisory amid airspace curbs after Operation Sindoor

Premium

Mumbai airport freighter ban: Air cargo agents warn of trade disruption

Delhi airport's runway 28/10 reopens, set to ease air traffic congestion

Topics :Chhatrapati Shivaji International AirportMumbai airportaviation sector in Indiacivil aviation sector

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story