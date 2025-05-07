Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 09:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Delhi airport issues advisory amid airspace curbs after Operation Sindoor

Delhi airport issues advisory amid airspace curbs after Operation Sindoor

This comes amid airspace restrictions following Operation Sindoor, under which the Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoJK

Delhi airport, Airport

Flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala and Rajkot were affected | Photo: Shutterstock

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages the Delhi airport, has issued an advisory for passengers.
 
On Wednesday, DIAL posted on X: “Kindly note, due to changing airspace conditions, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport.” It further advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated information.
 
This comes amid airspace restrictions following Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Several Indian airlines took to X to announce the impact of these restrictions on departures and arrivals.
 

Also Read

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Could Indian attack on Pak under Operation Sindoor lead to stock market crash?

India Pakistan

Operation Sindoor LIVE news updates: Indian Army to brief media at 10:00 am

Rahul Gandhi

'Proud of our armed forces': Opposition leaders hail Operation Sindoor

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

3 killed, 10 injured in Pak shelling; Indian Army retaliates: Officials

India Israel, India-Israel

Israel backs India's 'right to self defence' following Operation Sindoor

Flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala and Rajkot were affected.
 
IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were among the airlines that shared advisories with passengers and urged them to plan their journeys accordingly. 
 

What is Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian armed forces launched missile strikes at nine sites in Pakistan and PoJK. The strikes came in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.
 
Operation Sindoor coincided with the day on which the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that nationwide mock drills would be carried out. The drills are to take place in 244 areas across all states.
 
Following the strikes on terrorist infrastructures, the Defence Ministry released a statement, noting: “A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”
 

Pahalgam attack

 
On 22 April, tourists were gunned down in Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam. Following the incident, both neighbouring countries downgraded diplomatic ties. While the Centre suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and cancelled visas for all Pakistani nationals, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights and suspended the Simla Agreement.
 
Tensions have escalated since the attack, and several world leaders have voiced their support for India in its fight against terrorism.

More From This Section

PremiumCargo, Navi Mumbai international airport, Airports, Mumbai airport freighter ban

Mumbai airport freighter ban: Air cargo agents warn of trade disruption

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport's runway 28/10 reopens, set to ease air traffic congestion

PremiumFlight, plane, Airplane

Major global airlines steer clear of Pakistan airspace for India flights

Premiumtelecom infrastructure, in-building solutions, IBS, Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, airports, Adani Airports, telecom RoW, DoT regulations

Telcos to airports: Allow us to provide indoor telecom infrastructure

Indian aviation

Airlines share input with aviation ministry on impact of airspace closure

Topics : Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Delhi airport DIAL BS Web Reports India Pakistan relations Indian airlines Travel advisory

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVEIndian Army Strikes in PakistanCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayUS Marco Rubio on Indian StrikesBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon