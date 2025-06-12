Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner under lens after Air India crash in Ahmedabad

he Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is once again under scrutiny after an Air India flight crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad on Thursday (12 June). The aircraft, known for its fuel efficiency and cutting-edge technology, has been involved in multiple technical and safety incidents over the years.

Air India flight AI171, en route to London Gatwick, went down soon after departing from Ahmedabad. The plane was carrying 242 people, including 10 crew members. Data from Flightradar24 showed that the aircraft first flew in 2013 and joined Air India’s fleet in January 2014.

Authorities from Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. The central government has assured full assistance in rescue and relief efforts. The number of casualties has not yet been officially confirmed.

Past safety concerns around the Dreamliner Despite being widely used for international travel and praised for its advanced features, the Dreamliner has had several reported safety issues. In March 2024, a Boeing 787-9 operated by LATAM Airlines dropped suddenly mid-flight, injuring 50 passengers. A fault with a cockpit seat was blamed for the incident. Over the years, pilots have raised concerns about engine icing, fuel leaks, generator failures and faults in the aircraft’s electrical systems. In 2013, the global fleet of Dreamliners was grounded after lithium-ion battery fires were reported — one occurred on a parked Japan Airlines aircraft in Boston, and another mid-flight in Japan. Following this, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily halted operations until Boeing redesigned the battery systems.

Whistleblower raises alarm over structural gaps Concerns resurfaced in 2024 when Boeing engineer and whistleblower Sam Salehpour alleged problems with how parts of the Dreamliner’s fuselage were assembled. ‘I am doing this not because I want Boeing to fail, but because I want it to succeed and prevent crashes from happening,’ Salehpour told reporters. ‘The truth is Boeing can’t keep going the way it is. It needs to do a little bit better, I think.’ Salehpour claimed that improper assembly and small gaps between joined parts could lead to premature wear and possible structural failure. His claims prompted a fresh investigation by the FAA, which remains ongoing.

FAA and Boeing investigations into gaps Salehpour’s legal team, according to a CNN report, said Boeing’s production teams failed to properly fill tiny gaps when joining fuselage sections, putting extra stress on the aircraft. They warned this could shorten the plane’s lifespan and result in ‘catastrophic’ failures. Although these issues had previously caused Boeing and the FAA to halt Dreamliner deliveries from 2021 for almost two years, the company resumed production after adjusting its processes. ‘We incorporated the joint inspection and verification activity into our production system so that aeroplanes coming off the production line meet these specifications,’ Boeing said in a statement last year.