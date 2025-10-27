DGCA flags 'repetitive, persistent' procedural lapses in Akasa Air's audit

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has flagged multiple issues in Akasa Air’s audit, including “repetitive” procedural lapses, documentation gaps, and “persistent” systemic deficiencies across key flight safety and cabin operations domains.

The regulator communicated these findings to the airline through a notice issued on October 21 following a comprehensive surveillance review of the April-September data, Business Standard has learnt.

The notice pointed to “Level II” safety violations, which denote serious and repeated non-compliance that may not pose an immediate danger, but suggest deeper weaknesses in safety oversight and procedural discipline.

The regulator also said that repeated lapses indicate “persistent systemic deficiencies” in cabin safety assurance, record-keeping, and compliance with Extended Diversion Time Operations (EDTO) rules, regulations that govern long-range flights where airports for emergency diversions are limited. Non-compliance with EDTO standards can increase risk during in-flight emergencies on such routes.

When asked about this matter, Akasa Air spokesperson told the newspaper that the DGCA conducts "routine audits" across all airlines as part of its ongoing efforts to uphold aviation safety standards in India. "Akasa Air always submits comprehensive responses to all observations raised within the prescribed timelines. Safety is of paramount importance to Akasa Air, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of operational and safety excellence in line with all regulatory requirements," the spokesperson added. According to the DGCA’s assessment, Akasa’s Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) checks were repeatedly being marked as “closed” without any analyst comments or evidence of corrective action. The CVR records the final two hours of cockpit conversation and audio warnings during a flight. Proper review of this data helps detect human errors or procedural lapses before they cause incidents. Failure to document such reviews weakens the airline’s internal safety monitoring.

The regulator also found that internal audit findings were repeatedly not being closed on time, meaning known safety or procedural issues remained unresolved for long periods. One of the major concerns highlighted by the DGCA was about the fact that not all staff had completed mandatory fatigue management training. Fatigue training is meant to help pilots and crew recognise signs of tiredness that could impair decision-making. Without it, there is a higher risk of human error, especially on long or irregular duty rosters. The regulator further said Akasa’s Safety Management System (SMS) manual, which defines how safety risks are identified, reported, and mitigated, was not in sync with manuals used by individual departments such as flight operations or engineering. Inconsistent manuals can lead to confusion and uneven implementation of safety rules across teams.

DGCA also highlighted that flight data from aircraft recorders was being accessed too broadly and that feedback from the Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) programme was being closed without review by technical experts. FOQA data provides early warning signs of unsafe flying trends. Unrestricted access or premature closure of such feedback can compromise the accuracy of safety analysis. The regulator also identified issues within Akasa’s Flight Standards operations. It found that Load and Trim sheets, which certify that an aircraft’s weight and balance are safe for flight, were often left unsigned by authorised personnel. Missing signatures mean there is no official verification that the aircraft was loaded correctly, which can affect performance during take-off and landing.