Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday (June 14) expressed deep sorrow over the crash of Air India Flight AI171 and assured the nation that the government "would leave no stone unturned in uncovering the causes and ensuring long-term aviation safety reforms".

Addressing a press conference at Udaan Bhawan, New Delhi, alongside Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and senior officials, Naidu said the incident had “shaken the entire nation,” and stressed that the loss of young lives — many of them students — was “heartbreaking beyond words”.

“I myself lost my father in an accident. I understand what these families are going through,” said the Minister. “This is not just a technical event. It’s a humanitarian tragedy. The government's priority is to provide every form of assistance possible.”

"India’s aviation safety systems are among the world’s best, as recognised by the ICAO,” Naidu reiterated. “But this tragedy calls for honest introspection. We will ensure meaningful reform, not just reassurances.” Ahmedabad plane crash: Support to affected families The minister announced a series of directives issued to Air India to support families of victims and the injured. These include: Immediate disbursement of ex gratia compensation

Logistical and emotional support to next of kin

Deployment of senior Air India personnel for family assistance

A dedicated support cell at Gatwick Airport for British nationals and their families

Help with travel arrangements, medical documentation, and hospital coordination ALSO READ: Air India crash: What is a black box and how does it aid an investigation? Naidu stressed that the government’s approach would prioritise “compassion, dignity and respect” for the deceased and their families.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Emergency measures and coordination Soon after the crash on June 12, a 24X7 control room was activated at the Ministry’s headquarters, staffed by officials from DGCA, BCAS, CISF and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). A parallel media control room was also set up at the National Media Centre to ensure streamlined information dissemination. Helplines were activated to support victims' families, including: Ahmedabad Airport Emergency Helpline: 9974111327

MoCA Control Room: 011-24610843 / 9650391859

Air India Passenger Helpline: 1800-5691-444 Senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), DGCA, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), AAI and BCAS reached the crash site within hours to coordinate rescue and relief operations.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Investigations and black box recovery ALSO READ: Air India long-haul flights may face delays due to Boeing 787 safety checks The AAIB launched a formal investigation the same day, dispatching a five-member GO Team led by the Director General. The team has since been reinforced with forensic and medical experts. In a significant development, the aircraft’s black box was recovered on June 13 around 5 pm. “This will provide critical insight into what happened during the flight’s final moments,” said the minister. To conduct a broader inquiry, the government has constituted a high-level committee under the Union Home Secretary. This independent panel will include representatives from:

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Ministry of Home Affairs

Government of Gujarat

DGCA, BCAS, Indian Air Force, Intelligence Bureau

State Disaster Response Authority

National and state-level forensic experts Key objectives of the committee include: Examining the crash from technical, operational and regulatory perspectives

Identifying systemic and institutional gaps

Recommending long-term reforms to aviation safety systems, emergency protocols, crew training and air traffic management The committee will submit its report within three months. Deliberations are scheduled to begin on Monday (June 16). Ahmedabad plane crash: Technical inspections and oversight ALSO READ: Day after crash, DGCA orders safety checks for Air India's Boeing 787 fleet The DGCA has directed Air India to conduct immediate inspections of all Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft fitted with Genx engines. Of the 33 Dreamliners in service with Indian carriers, eight have already been checked. The rest are being inspected on a priority basis.