Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Day after crash, DGCA orders safety checks for Air India's Boeing 787 fleet

Day after crash, DGCA orders safety checks for Air India's Boeing 787 fleet

DGCA has ordered immediate safety inspections of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet after a fatal crash in Ahmedabad killed 241 people. Checks include fuel systems, engine controls, and flight parameters

Air India
The DGCA has instructed Air India to immediately carry out extra maintenance checks on both variants of its Dreamliner fleet. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Following the deadly Air India crash in Ahmedabad that claimed at least 265 lives, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, 13 June, ordered enhanced safety inspections across the airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet.
 
Air India, owned by the Tata Group, currently operates 33 Boeing 787 aircraft — including 26 of the 787-8 variant and seven 787-9s — all powered by GEnx engines.
 
The DGCA has instructed Air India to immediately undertake intensified maintenance inspections, to be carried out in coordination with regional DGCA offices.

Details of the mandated checks

The directive outlines the following inspection measures:

 

1. One-time checks before international departures (effective 15 June 2025, 00:00 hrs):

  • Fuel parameter monitoring and related system checks
  • Inspection of the cabin air compressor and associated subsystems
  • Testing of the Electronic Engine Control System
  • Operational check of the Engine Fuel Driven Actuator and oil system
  • Hydraulic system serviceability review
  • Review of take-off performance parameters

2. Flight control inspections to be included in all transit checks until further notice.

 

3. Power assurance checks must be completed within two weeks.

 

4. Review and closure of recurring maintenance issues identified in Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft logs over the past 15 days.

 
The regulator has directed Air India to submit reports for all completed checks for internal review and further assessment.

Ahmedabad crash kills 265

On Thursday afternoon, Air India flight AI 171 — a London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner — crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad. The aircraft burst into flames after hitting the BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital campus in Meghaninagar. 
 
At least 265 people were killed, including ground casualties. Of the 242 people on board — 230 passengers and 12 crew members — only one survived. Many bodies were found charred beyond recognition, making identification efforts difficult. The crash marks one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India in recent years.

Spotlight returns to Boeing’s safety record

The Ahmedabad crash has intensified scrutiny of Boeing’s safety and manufacturing practices. The American aerospace giant has been under investigation for multiple systemic failures linked to its aircraft.
 
Previous crises include the high-profile crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 in 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in 2019. Both involved the Boeing 737 MAX and were attributed to faults in the MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System), which mistakenly forced the aircraft’s nose down. The two disasters resulted in 346 deaths and led to a near two-year global grounding of the 737 MAX fleet.   
 
In January last year, a mid-air incident involving Alaska Airlines’ 737 MAX 9 — where a door panel blew off due to missing bolts — further damaged the company’s reputation. Though no lives were lost in that incident, it triggered a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) audit of Boeing’s manufacturing and safety protocols. 
 
With the Ahmedabad crash now under formal investigation, the DGCA's swift action signals a renewed focus on operational vigilance and technical scrutiny — especially for wide-body, long-haul aircraft like the Dreamliner.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India plane crash puts focus on thrust, flaps, landing gear issues

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg no stranger to crisis as 787 crash poses new test

16 Air India flights diverted as Iran shuts airspace after Israel strike

Crisis-hit Air India reroutes or recalls 16 flights as Iran closes airspace

Air India sets up help centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Gatwick airports

Topics :Air IndiaBoeingDGCAboeing dreamlinersahmedabad plane crashBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story