Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India, Air Mauritius expand codeshare partnership to boost connectivity

Air India, Air Mauritius expand codeshare partnership to boost connectivity

Air India and Air Mauritius will place their designator codes on a total of 17 routes between India, Mauritius, Reunion, South Africa and Madagascar

Air India
The airline already codeshares on Air Mauritius flights between Mauritius and Mumbai, Delhi and Reunion. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air India and Air Mauritius on Monday announced expanding their codeshare partnership that will provide enhanced connectivity for India with South Africa, Reunion and Madagascar through Mauritius.

As part of the strengthened bilateral codeshare agreement, Air India and Air Mauritius will place their designator codes on a total of 17 routes between India, Mauritius, Reunion, South Africa and Madagascar, according to a release.

Generally, a codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier on a single ticket. 

ALSO READ: We've leased every aircraft available globally; nothing left: Air India CEO

"Air India will place its 'AI' designator code on Air Mauritius flights to and from Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa, and Antananarivo in Madagascar," it said.

The airline already codeshares on Air Mauritius flights between Mauritius and Mumbai, Delhi and Reunion.

The expanded codeshare partnership pact was signed by Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson and Air Mauritius Chairman Kishore Beegoo on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Nothing off the table: ATR open to India manufacturing facility

Pakistan still withholding $83 million in airline funds, says IATA

IndiGo expands network with Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic, Delta deal

Premium

Curbing air access like shooting yourself in foot: Emirates President

IndiGo places firm order for another 30 wide-body A350 planes with Airbus

Topics :Air IndiaairlinesAviation sector

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story