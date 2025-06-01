We've leased every aircraft available globally; nothing left: Air India CEO

Amid persistent supply-chain disruption and sluggish plane production rates, Air India has exhausted the global secondary aircraft leasing market, having already taken all planes currently suitable and available, the airline’s chief executive officer & managing director, Campbell Wilson, told Deepak Patel in an interview in New Delhi. Besides, even as Gulf carriers push for more flying rights to and from India, Wilson made it clear that bilateral entitlements should only be expanded where there is strong point-to-point demand. He also discussed a range of other key issues – from the Air India’s fleet modernisation timeline and the push for India