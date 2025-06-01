IndiGo places firm order for another 30 wide-body A350 planes with Airbus

IndiGo on Sunday announced placing a firm order for another 30 wide-body A350 planes with Airbus, taking the total number of such aircraft to 60.

In April last year, the airline placed a firm order for 30 A350 aircraft and there was an option to order 70 more such planes.

At a briefing in the national capital, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that out of the option for 70 planes, it is now placing a firm order of 30 aircraft.

The airline has over 900 planes on order that are to be delivered in the coming years.