Air India CEO reassures flyers on safety after DGCA findings, AI171 crash

Air India chief executive officer and managing director Campbell Wilson on Wednesday sought to reassure members of the airline’s frequent flyer programme, Maharaja Club, that their concerns over flight safety were “understandable” given the heightened scrutiny following a recent fatal crash and regulatory findings.

He said the airline is taking several steps to strengthen safety through reinforced operations, inspections, and training.

On July 23, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued four show-cause notices to Air India for serious and repeated violations involving crew deployment, training gaps, and pilot rest rules. The regulator pointed to multiple safety lapses and held senior executives — including directors of cabin safety, training, and operations — accountable.

DGCA data released on July 30 showed 19 “level 1” safety findings — requiring immediate corrective action — across Air India Group airlines in the past year. These included 10 in Vistara, seven in Air India, and two in Air India Express. All other Indian carriers recorded zero findings in this most serious category. The DGCA maintained, however, that a higher number of observations was “entirely normal” for airlines of larger scale and complexity. The enforcement actions followed the June 12 crash of flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, in which 241 of the 242 people on board were killed. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary report said fuel supply to both engines was cut off shortly after take-off when the two fuel control switches were moved to the “cutoff” position. The report noted that one pilot questioned the action, while the other denied moving the switches.

In his email to Maharaja Club members, Wilson wrote: "Following the tragic accident of AI171 in June, it is understandable that there is heightened scrutiny, coverage, and concern about air travel." "All our processes are backed by a comprehensive Safety Management System aligned with global aviation standards and fully compliant with the DGCA and the UN International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines," he said. Wilson noted that Air India undergoes annual DGCA audits and a bi-annual IATA Operational Safety Audit conducted by an external team of experts. "These audits are part of the aviation industry's process of continuous improvement and, as the DGCA stated in a recent communique, Air India's recent results are 'entirely normal' for an airline of our scale and scope," he said.

He added that detailed DGCA-supervised inspections of the Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 fleet had yielded “no issues.” Similar checks of fuel control mechanisms on Boeing 737 and 787 aircraft also produced “no findings.” Wilson said the airline’s voluntary “Safety Pause” — a temporary reduction in its flight network — remains in effect to allow for additional pre-flight checks and to fast-track upgrades and reliability improvements. Addressing oversight concerns, he wrote that regular safety protocols are “rigorous and multi-layered,” including pre-flight checks by trained engineers and pilots, and continuous monitoring of every flight by the Integrated Operations Control Centre.