BCAS warns of terror threat, advises tightened security at all airports

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued an advisory on Monday, directing all stakeholders to beef up security at airports.

Citing a potential threat from a terror group during the period from September 22 to October 2, the BCAS placed all Indian airports on high alert following intelligence inputs warning of potential threats, PTI reported.

BCAS in its advisory said, “In view of the recent inputs received from the central security agency indicating a potential threat from anti-social elements or terrorist groups airports during September 22-October 02, 2025, all stakeholders at all airports are directed to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads.”

Citing sources, the PTI report added that the advisory is based on a specific input related to the activities of a Pakistani terror group. BCAS urges tighter security and vigilance The civil aviation ministry’s security wing also advised all the stakeholders to maintain close liaison with local police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and other relevant agencies. It also advised that any intelligence or alerts received must be shared with the stakeholders promptly. In the advisory, the BCAS has also suggested some other measures, including strict ID checks for all staff, contractors, and visitors. It has also asked the stakeholders to ensure that the CCTV systems are operational and monitored constantly.

Rise in hoax bomb threat calls to airlines The advisory by BCAS comes at a time when there has been a significant increase in the number of hoax bomb threat calls that claim to blow up the airport. On July 26, the security agencies in Jaipur launched an extensive search operation after a bomb threat was received via email. The threat mail, which was sent to the official email ID of Jaipur airport, warned that both the Jaipur airport and the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Office would be blown up within one to two hours, prompting immediate action from security forces.