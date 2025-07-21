Air India A320neo skids off Mumbai runway; all passengers disembark safely

An Air India aircraft skidded off the runway and entered an unpaved area briefly before coming back to the strip at Mumbai airport on Monday morning amid heavy rain, giving anxious moments to the fliers on-board.

All the passengers and crew disembarked safely after the aircraft reached the gate.

The plane, Air India A320neo, has been grounded.

As the primary runway suffered minor damages due to the incident, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which manages and operates the Mumbai airport, activated the secondary runway.

This runway excursion incident comes weeks after the June 12 crash of Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft (VT-ANB), which killed 241 of the 242 people on-board.