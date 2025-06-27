Air India SATS terminates 4 staffers over office party after plane crash

Airport services management firm Air India SATS Services (AISATS) has dismissed four senior executives for hosting a party at its office, days after a video clip of the gathering in the backdrop of the fatal Air India plane crash elicited criticism from various quarters.
AISATS is a joint venture between Tata Group-owned Air India and Singapore's SATS Ltd, a global provider of gateway and food solutions.
In a statement on Friday, AISATS said it has taken "firm disciplinary action" against the people responsible for the party but did not disclose specific details.
A source said the company has terminated the services of four senior executives for their direct role in hosting the party.
"At AISATS, we stand in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic loss of AI 171 and deeply regret the lapse in judgment reflected in a recent internal video. The behaviour does not align with our values, and firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism, and accountability," the company said in the statement.
The company did not mention the date when the party took place.
The video clip of many AISATS employees dancing in the office went viral recently and many social media users criticised it.
In the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 270 people, including 241 people onboard the aircraft, died. One passenger survived. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft enroute to London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex soon after take-off.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
