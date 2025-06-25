NTSB blames Boeing, FAA oversight failures for 2024 midair blowout

By Allyson Versprille

Boeing Co.’s failure to provide adequate training and oversight to its factory workers led to a door-sized panel blowing off a 737 Max aircraft shortly after takeoff last year, the US National Transportation Safety Board said.

The midair blowout in January 2024, which left a gaping hole in the side of the plane operated by Alaska Airlines, didn’t result in any fatalities, but it plunged Boeing into crisis as regulators and policymakers scrutinized quality lapses at the planemaker’s factories. Early on in its investigation, the NTSB found the door-sized panel, known as a door plug, left Boeing’s factory in Renton, Washington, without four bolts meant to keep it in place.

ALSO READ: Air India's Boeing 787 fleet compliant with existing safety standards: DGCA The NTSB held a meeting Tuesday to determine the probable cause of the accident, which it concluded was a lack of training, guidance and oversight of Boeing workers to ensure they properly document removals of parts, such as door plugs, and reinstall them with all necessary bolts and hardware. The investigator-in-charge of the agency’s probe, Doug Brazy, said Boeing had a history of unauthorized removals, similar to the one that led to the 2024 midair blowout. The NTSB also placed blame on the US Federal Aviation Administration, whom it said had provided “ineffective oversight” of the planemaker.

“I have lots of questions about where FAA was during all of this,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said at the start if the meeting. “The FAA is the absolute last barrier of defense when it comes to ensuring aviation safety.” The NTSB session comes as Boeing is yet again in the spotlight after a 787 Dreamliner crashed in India earlier this month. The company had begun emerging from crisis mode after last year’s door plug mishap when the latest accident, which killed 241 passengers and crew as well as several more people on the ground, occurred on June 12. Investigators still haven’t drawn any conclusions on what caused that crash.

The NTSB isn’t the first to question the FAA’s oversight. The US Transportation Department’s office of inspector general said in a report last year the regulator’s procedures for identifying and resolving production issues at Boeing were “not effective.” ALSO READ: Boeing sees need for 43,600 new aircrafts, cautions on slow output Homendy said there were indications of quality control problems at the planemaker prior to the door plug incident in internal Boeing audits, employee reports and regulatory compliance reviews. “The safety deficiencies that led to this accident should have been evident to Boeing and to the FAA,” she said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The FAA said it will carefully evaluate the NTSB’s recommendations and noted it has made revisions to its oversight activities. “The FAA has fundamentally changed how it oversees Boeing since the Alaska Airlines door-plug accident and we will continue this aggressive oversight to ensure Boeing fixes its systemic production-quality issues,” the regulator said in a statement. Boeing said in a separate statement that it will review the NTSB’s final report and recommendations. The company also said it continues “to work on strengthening safety and quality across our operations.” ‘Nonroutine’ task Prior to the NTSB meeting, most of the circumstances leading to the door plug blowout had already come to light. The fuselage panel had been removed during the manufacturing process to repair damaged rivets and wasn’t reinstalled correctly, investigators determined shortly after the mishap.

Homendy told reporters during a break in the meeting that removal of the door plug was a “nonroutine” task, meaning it’s not something that’s anticipated during the course of the normal manufacturing process so workers weren’t well-trained on how to handle it. The door plug’s removal wasn’t properly documented and an NTSB aerospace engineer, Pocholo Cruz, said the agency still doesn’t know the identity of the worker or team of workers in Boeing’s factory who handled the removal and reinstallation. He also said the NTSB doesn’t know what happened to the missing bolts and suggested they may have been discarded.

ALSO READ: FAA flags risks at Las Vegas airport after Washington collision review Another NTSB engineer, Clint Crookshanks, said that Boeing and key supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. have finished engineering work on a redesigned door plug to prevent an incident like the one in 2024 from recurring. The changes include the addition of lanyards that will hang from the panel’s bolts so that a mechanic will know if they’re in place or not. The redesign still needs to be certified, but Boeing intends to begin installing the new door plugs in 2026, the engineer said. It also plans to issue a service bulletin to retrofit older planes, he said.