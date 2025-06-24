Domestic air traffic rises 1.89% to 14.05 million in May, says DGCA

India's domestic air passenger traffic increased 1.89 per cent to 14.05 million in May compared to that of the same month last year, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

DGCA's monthly data showed the number of domestic passengers flown by Indian airlines in May 2024 was 13.79 million.

ALSO READ: DGCA audit finds worn tyres, faulty simulators, faded runway marks In the previous month, IndiGo flew a total of 9.30 million passengers with a market share of 64 per cent, followed by the Air India Group, which recorded 3.72 million passengers, grabbing a 26.5 per cent market share.