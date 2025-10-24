Airlines to operate 26,495 weekly domestic flights in winter schedule

Airlines will operate 26,495 domestic flights every week connecting 126 airports in the winter schedule starting from October 26.

The winter schedule is from October 26, 2025, to March 28, 2026.

"There are 26,495 departures per week which have been finalised to/from 126 airports as per WS25 compared to 25,610 departures per week from 129 airports in Summer Schedule 2025 (SS25)," the civil aviation ministry said in a release on Friday.

The ministry said there will be a 5.95 per cent increase in departures per week in the Winter Schedule (WS25) compared to WS24.

In the latest winter schedule, Amravati, Hissar, Purnia and Rupsi will be the new airports that will have flight services, while operations will be suspended at Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, Bhavnagar, Ludhiana, Pakyong and Shravasti airports, the ministry said.