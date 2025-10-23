Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Pilots' body welcomes DGCA move to allow private centres for medical tests

Pilots' body welcomes DGCA move to allow private centres for medical tests

Welcoming the decision, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) said it marks the end of routine civil aviation medicals being conducted at Indian Air Force (IAF) centres

According to the release, the earlier requirement of undergoing every fifth medical at IAF centres often resulted in unwarranted grounding of pilots who were otherwise fit to fly.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Aviation regulator DGCA has decided to empanel private aeromedical evaluation centres for conducting civil aviation medical tests, with the pilots' grouping ALPA India saying the move will streamline pilot medicals, ensure higher efficiency and greater compliance with international norms.

Welcoming the decision, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) said it marks the end of routine civil aviation medicals being conducted at Indian Air Force (IAF) centres.

"The move, long advocated by ALPA India, represents a major milestone in the separation of military and civil medical evaluation frameworks, bringing India in line with global aviation best practices. The association had consistently raised concerns about the logistical inconvenience, lack of standardisation, and non-transparent procedures in Air Force medical evaluation," ALPA India said in a release.

"The new empanelment, effective November 15, 2025, will streamline pilot medicals through modern, civilian infrastructure, ensuring higher efficiency and greater compliance with international norms," it added.

ALPA India represents Indian pilots at the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

