Air India's Newark-bound plane returns to Mumbai following technical issue

The crew of flight AI191 operating from Mumbai to Newark on 22 October, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue

Air India
The passengers of AI144 from Newark were also notified of the cancellation and are being assisted with alternative arrangements.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
A Newark-bound Air India flight, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday morning due to a technical issue.

The Boeing 777 plane, which took off at around 1.50 am for Newark on Wednesday, was airborne for over three hours before returning to Mumbai, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"The crew of flight AI191 operating from Mumbai to Newark on 22 October, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and the aircraft is undergoing necessary inspections," the airline said in a statement.

Air India said AI191 and AI144 (scheduled to operate from Newark to Mumbai) were cancelled. All affected passengers at Mumbai have been provided hotel accommodations and have been rebooked on alternative Air India and other airlines' flights to their destination.

Details about the number of passengers were not disclosed.

The passengers of AI144 from Newark were also notified of the cancellation and are being assisted with alternative arrangements at the earliest opportunity, the airline said.

Topics :Air IndiaAviationairlines

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

