At least 220 flights cancelled in northern India due to dense fog

At least 220 flights were cancelled across northern India on Monday after dense fog enveloped the National Capital Region (NCR) in the morning, aviation industry executives said, with hundreds more flights delayed.

At Delhi airport alone, at least 68 flights were cancelled due to low visibility, they added. Delhi airport handles about 1,360 flights per day.

IndiGo said on X that dense fog continued to affect visibility at Delhi and other airports in northern India, leading to delays and changes to flight schedules. “Prolonged low visibility during the morning hours has impacted air traffic movement, and as a result, some flights have been cancelled to ensure safe and compliant operations through the rest of the day,” the airline said, adding that impacted customers were being informed in advance via WhatsApp and email.

IndiGo's website listed at least 170 flights cancelled on Monday due to fog. Air India, in a post on X, said poor visibility caused by dense fog in Delhi had impacted flight operations for all airlines, adding that 37 of its flights were cancelled on Monday due to the weather conditions. “In the interest of safety, and to avoid prolonged uncertainty for our guests, some flights have been cancelled,” the airline said, adding that its ground teams were working round the clock to assist passengers. Air India advised passengers to check the latest status of their flights before proceeding to the airport.