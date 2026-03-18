Govt mandates 60% free airline seats, adjacent allocation for same PNR

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Wednesday asked airlines to allocate at least 60 per cent of seats on each flight free of charge and ensure passengers with the same PNR number are seated adjacently.

The move comes amid concerns flagged by an official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that airlines and travel agents were using “dark pattern” techniques on their websites to nudge passengers into paying for seat selection during ticket booking or web check-in, while keeping the number of free seats very low. In several cases, passengers travelling together — on the same PNR number — were allotted separate seats if they did not pay, causing inconvenience.

In a statement, the ministry said India has become the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market, with airports handling over 500,000 passengers daily, emphasisng the need for more passenger-friendly and uniform practices across airlines. To address these concerns, the government has asked airlines to mandatorily provide a “minimum 60 per cent of seats on any flight to be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access”. It also directed carriers to seat passengers travelling on the same PNR together, preferably in adjacent seats, to avoid the current practice of splitting groups unless they opt for paid seat selection.