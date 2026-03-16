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IndiGo ties up with Adani Airport for airline's loyalty programme

Under the partnership, members can earn five IndiGo BluChips for every ₹100 spent on duty-free products pre-booked through the Adani platform

Indigo
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 3:55 PM IST
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Domestic carrier IndiGo on Monday said it has partnered with Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) for the airline's loyalty programme, BlueChip for duty-free shopping at AAHL-managed airports in the country.

Under the partnership, members can earn five IndiGo BluChips for every ₹100 spent on duty-free products pre-booked through the Adani platform.

Travellers can browse, reserve and pay for products online before departure and collect their purchases conveniently at the airport, it said.

AAHL operates eight airports at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Duty-free stores under the programme are available at airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Lucknow, with expansion planned at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati and the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :IndiGo AirlinesIndiGoAdani Aviation NewsIndustry NewsBS Reads

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

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