Air India to halt Delhi-Washington direct flights from Sept 1: Here's why

Air India will suspend its non-stop service between Delhi and Washington, DC, from September 1, citing aircraft shortages from a major cabin retrofit programme and operational challenges caused by the continued closure of Pakistani airspace.

The Tata Group-owned carrier said the decision was necessary “to ensure the reliability and integrity” of its overall route network.

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners upgrades, Pak airspace closure

The airline said 26 of its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners are undergoing upgrades to enhance passenger comfort, with some aircraft to remain out of service until late 2026. The airspace closure has lengthened flight times on certain long-haul routes, adding pressure to schedules.

“Coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, which impacts long-haul operations by forcing longer routings, the retrofit has made it operationally challenging to maintain the Delhi–Washington service,” the airline said. Air India one-stop connections to Washington still active Passengers booked on the route beyond September 1 will be contacted and offered alternatives, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, Air India stated. While the non-stop option will cease, Air India will maintain one-stop connections to Washington via New York, Newark, Chicago, and San Francisco through partner carriers. Non-stop flights to six other North American destinations, including Toronto and Vancouver, will continue.