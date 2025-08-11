Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India to halt Delhi-Washington direct flights from Sept 1: Here's why

Air India to halt Delhi-Washington direct flights from Sept 1: Here's why

Air India to stop Delhi-Washington direct flights from September 1 due to Boeing 787 retrofits and Pakistani airspace closure, with one-stop connections still available

Air India's iconic A350 aircraft
Delhi–Washington non-stop flights paused as Air India upgrades fleet | File Photo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Air India will suspend its non-stop service between Delhi and Washington, DC, from September 1, citing aircraft shortages from a major cabin retrofit programme and operational challenges caused by the continued closure of Pakistani airspace.
 
The Tata Group-owned carrier said the decision was necessary “to ensure the reliability and integrity” of its overall route network.
 

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners upgrades, Pak airspace closure

The airline said 26 of its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners are undergoing upgrades to enhance passenger comfort, with some aircraft to remain out of service until late 2026. The airspace closure has lengthened flight times on certain long-haul routes, adding pressure to schedules.
 
“Coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, which impacts long-haul operations by forcing longer routings, the retrofit has made it operationally challenging to maintain the Delhi–Washington service,” the airline said.
 

Air India one-stop connections to Washington still active

Passengers booked on the route beyond September 1 will be contacted and offered alternatives, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, Air India stated.
 
While the non-stop option will cease, Air India will maintain one-stop connections to Washington via New York, Newark, Chicago, and San Francisco through partner carriers.
 
Non-stop flights to six other North American destinations, including Toronto and Vancouver, will continue.
 

No safety concerns in  Boeing aircraft: Campbell Wilson

Last week, Chief Executive Campbell Wilson said that inspections of the Boeing 787-8, 787-9, and 737 fleets found no safety concerns, adding that the retrofit programme remains on schedule.

Air India boeing dreamliners flight international flights washington Delhi Delhi airport

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

