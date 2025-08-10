India a key market, aiming to be core service provider: Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines Berhad aims to be accepted as one of India’s core international service providers, according to the Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group Berhad, Izham bin Ismail.

Ismail told news agency PTI that the Southeast Asian premium carrier will continue to operate as a foreign airline, steering clear of forming a joint venture or becoming part of India’s domestic aviation sector.

Pointing to strong growth potential, Ismail told PTI, “I see the urbanisation rate of India is 40 per cent, with middle-class income earners increasing and people having a comfortable, disposable income. A GDP of 6.5 per cent, with 1.4 billion people and nearly 100 airports. India is a really interesting market.”

India is currently Malaysia Airlines’ top revenue generator, ahead of Australia and the UK. The airline operates 77 flights a week to and from 10 Indian destinations, a figure that the company aims to increase to 80 by December this year. In the first half of 2025 alone, the airline transported 1.3 million passengers on Indian routes, representing 11 per cent of total revenue and 20 per cent of passenger volumes. Globally, with codeshare partners such as IndiGo, the Kuala Lumpur-based airline connects to 900 destinations in 170 territories. He added that the airline wishes to capitalise on India’s rapid economic progress, even though it is “not an India-based airline,” and would like to be part of “10 or 15 per cent of that journey.”

Malaysia Airlines partners closely with IndiGo and also works with Air India, though it leverages the former more heavily. This collaborative expansion mirrors a growing trend among foreign carriers in India. Malaysia Airlines' codeshare deal with IndiGo allows access to smaller markets, akin to how other airlines have historically used partnership models to penetrate India's aviation landscape, without engaging in joint ventures or direct domestic operations. When asked about the possibility of entering India's domestic market, Ismail said, "Why should I go to somebody's home and create havoc to a certain extent? I would rather visit you from time to time. And I would rather be friends with you rather than trying to build a house in your compound."