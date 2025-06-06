Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Airlines facing skewed value chain, profit margin never crossed 5%: IATA

Airlines facing skewed value chain, profit margin never crossed 5%: IATA

IATA Chief Economist hope that any efforts to address making the airline value chain less skewed will surely be an example for other countries

flights, planes
For 2025, IATA has projected airlines to report a net profit of $36 billion and a profit margin of 3.7 per cent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Airlines are grappling with a skewed value chain globally and historically, the profit margin has never crossed 5 per cent, according to IATA Chief Economist Marie Owens Thomsen.

Also, she expressed hope that any efforts to address making the airline value chain less skewed will surely be an example for other countries.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation market.

At an interaction in the national capital this week, Thomsen said the skewed value chain for the global airlines industry is also a result of legacy policies.

Thomsen is the Chief Economist & Senior Vice President Sustainability at the International Airport Transport Association (IATA), a grouping of over 350 airlines.

"Nobody sat down from the beginning and said, I'm going to create a super skewed value chain and make sure that the airlines never make any money.

"I don't think anybody had that intent. But unfortunately, that's sort of where we've ended up. And our industry globally has never made a profit margin in excess of 5 per cent," she said.

While noting that all participants in the value chain make more money than the airlines, she mentioned about the oligopolistic pricing power among the aircraft manufacturers and the outsized market power of oil companies.

"... then downstream, you know, notably here in India, maybe a very price competitive environment... our customers choose their airlines primarily on price. So the airlines are left completely squeezed between these two with very few ways out," she said.

Further, Thomsen said that if the Indian government tries to do everything to create a less skewed value chain, and that becomes possible, then that would surely be an example to follow for every other country.

For 2025, IATA has projected airlines to report a net profit of $36 billion and a profit margin of 3.7 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaipur Airport gets major infra upgrade to boost capacity, user experience

India must clarify tax rules for aviation liftoff, says IATA DG Walsh

Sansera Engineering wins ₹160 crore Airbus deal for airborne ICT modules

PM Narendra Modi's soaring Indian aviation ambitions face many headwinds

IATA calls for greater clarity on India's complex aviation tax system

Topics :airlinesAviationAviation sector

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story