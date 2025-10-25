Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Civil aviation minister inaugurates renovated Terminal 2 at Delhi airport

Delhi airport's refurbished Terminal 2 will be operational from October 26, enhancing passenger handling capacity at the country's largest airport, with Air India and IndiGo set to operate a total of 120 flights daily. 
Inaugurating the revamped T2, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday said the government is developing and transforming airports into world-class transit hubs at an unprecedented pace. 
"Handling nearly 50 per cent of the Northern region's total passenger traffic and managing nearly 50,000 transfers every day, Delhi is emerging as a preferred transfer hub," he said. 
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) can handle more than 100 million passengers annually. 
The more than 40-year-old T2 was shut for renovation works in April this year and will become operational on the intervening night of October 25-26, coinciding with the start of the winter schedule, during which the airport is set to have around 13 per cent more flights than the previous winter schedule. 
The winter schedule is from October 26, 2025, to March 28, 2026. 
Together, Air India and IndiGo will operate around 120 daily domestic flights from the upgraded T2, DIAL said in a release. 
"This (T2) reopening also allows for more balanced airline operations across terminals, further enhancing efficiency and convenience for millions of travellers," DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said. 
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by the GMR Group, operates the IGIA, which is also the country's largest airport. 
At the inaugural, Naidu said India can become one of the world's largest civil aviation ecosystems. 
The whole transfer ecosystem should be made more efficient for making the airport an international hub, he said and added that the airport can have an annual passenger handling capacity of around 130 million with efficient use of space. 
The minister also said the Delhi airport is focusing on sustainability, including concentrating on the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).
  According to DIAL, the future-ready T2 will play a pivotal role in strengthening the airport's position as India's foremost aviation hub, equipped to handle the next phase of passenger growth efficiently and sustainably.
  The revamped T2 will feature a Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility, enabling passengers to check in bags independently and reducing queues and waiting time.
  Among others, there will be six new Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBBs).
  In terms of infrastructure and safety, T2 has undergone comprehensive mechanical and electrical upgrades, and the refurbished airside and apron areas are designed to support efficient aircraft movement and accommodate future traffic growth, DIAL said.
  At the T2, the first arriving flight will be IndiGo's 6E 2058 from Lucknow at around 0025 hours on October 26, while the first departing flight will be IndiGo's 6E 2343 to Pune at 0215 hours on October 26. 
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2, and T3 -- and four runways. It handles more than 1,300 flight movements daily.

