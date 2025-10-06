Home / Industry / Aviation / News / FIP seeks comprehensive DGCA inspection of Boeing 787's electric systems

FIP seeks comprehensive DGCA inspection of Boeing 787's electric systems

The president of FIP, said that the incident in which an Air India flight from Amritsar to Birmingham had its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed during its final approach should be investigated properly

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights
Captain Randhawa further speculated over the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad in June this year.
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seeking a comprehensive investigation of the electric systems of all Boeing 787 aircraft currently operating in India.

The president of FIP, Captain CS Randhawa said on Monday that the incident in which an Air India flight from Amritsar to Birmingham had its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed during its final approach should be investigated properly. RAT is only deployed after "total failure of all three hydraulic systems", said the FIP president.

"We have written an email to Manish Kumar, who is in charge of air safety in DGCA, and we have marked the copies to DG DGCA, DG AAIB and the Secretary of Civil Aviation. The incident occurred on the 4th of October on a Boeing 787 aircraft. Registration was Victor Tango Alpha November Oscar (VT-ANO)", Captain CS Randhawa told ANI.

He said that the Birmingham-bound flight had everything "running properly", despite that, RAT was deployed while the aircraft was just 500 feet in the air, a thing he has never seen happen in over 5 decades of aviation experience.

"The aircraft has been grounded by Air India for further investigations. Now I would just like to put one point across that the Ram Air Turbine mainly deploys when there is a total failure of all three hydraulic systems, total electrical system failure or both engine failures, and there are some other things which can deploy it. This can be deployed only when the aircraft is in the air, not on the ground", he said.

Expressing surprise over the incident, he added, "To date, I have never heard of a RAT getting deployed on any aircraft where everything is normal. This is the first time I'm hearing in my 50 years of aviation experience. Now, this incident should be taken very seriously."

Captain Randhawa further speculated over the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad in June this year. He said that he is "quite convinced" that the crash which killed 260 people, including 241 people on the aircraft, and left only 1 survivor, happened due to "electric failures". He however reiterated that the truth will be known only after the report comes out, probably in December, according to him.

"We are quite convinced that it could be an electrical problem that has led to the crash of 171. Ultimately, when the report comes, we will come to know. And I have heard that maybe by end of December, the AAIB will come out with the report. We have been requesting that the electrical systems of all Boeing 787s flying in the country be tested", he said.

Air India flight AI117, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely in Birmingham a day earlier after the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) was deployed during its final approach. The flight took off from Amritsar on October 4.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the flight landed safely at Birmingham, and no passengers or crew were injured. The aircraft has been grounded for further inspections.

The aircraft has been grounded for further checks, and the return flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled. Air India is making alternative arrangements to accommodate passengers affected by the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DGCA steps in to check festive airfare surge, asks airlines to add flights

RAT deployed on Air India's Birmingham-bound plane, aircraft lands safely

PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8

Premium

India, China airlines to vie for bigger market share as skies open

A-I 171 crash probe agency denies pilots' body request for representation

Topics :BoeingIndian aviationAviation sector

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story