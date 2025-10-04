Home / Industry / Aviation / News / PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8

PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8

The airport received its aerodrome licence from the aviation safety regulator DGCA on September 30

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8.

The airport received its aerodrome licence from the aviation safety regulator DGCA on September 30.

The project is being developed in multiple phases by Navi Mumbai International Airport, in which Adani Group has a 74 per cent stake, and the remaining 26 per cent is with the Maharashtra government's land development authority CIDCO.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the airport at 2.40 pm on October 8, and it will be operational from December, CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal said at a briefing on Saturday.

Navi Mumbai International Airport will be the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and its airport code is 'NMI'.

Once fully complete, the airport will be able to serve 90 million passengers and manage 3.2 MMT of cargo each year, making it one of the largest aviation hubs in Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiNavi Mumbai international airportAviation industry

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

