Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA steps in to check festive airfare surge, asks airlines to add flights

DGCA steps in to check festive airfare surge, asks airlines to add flights

Following discussions with airlines, the regulator said carriers have committed to deploying extra capacity to meet higher travel demand

DGCA, aviation audit, safety lapses, Indian airlines, worn tyres, technical snags, runway markings, aircraft maintenance, simulators, AI171 crash
The ministry said the regulator would “maintain rigorous oversight of airline fares and flight capacities to protect passengers’ interests during the festive season.” | File Image
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to add additional flights across key routes to prevent a spike in airfares during the festive season.
 
In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, “DGCA is mandated by the ministry to keep a watch on airfares, especially during the festive season, and take appropriate measures in case of a surge in prices.”
 
Following discussions with airlines, the regulator said carriers have committed to deploying extra capacity to meet higher travel demand.
 
IndiGo will operate approximately 730 additional flights across 42 sectors; Air India and Air India Express together will deploy about 486 additional flights across 20 sectors; and SpiceJet will add nearly 546 flights across 38 sectors.
 
“The DGCA proactively took up the matter with airlines and asked them to augment flight capacities for the festive season by deploying additional flights to meet high demand,” the ministry said.
 
The October–December period typically witnesses heavy travel due to festivals such as Diwali, Dussehra, and Christmas, leading to fare spikes on popular routes.
 
The ministry said the regulator would “maintain rigorous oversight of airline fares and flight capacities to protect passengers’ interests during the festive season.”
 
According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Indian carriers are scheduled to operate 22,945 domestic flights per week in October, which is 2.1 per cent lower year-on-year.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RAT deployed on Air India's Birmingham-bound plane, aircraft lands safely

PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8

Premium

India, China airlines to vie for bigger market share as skies open

A-I 171 crash probe agency denies pilots' body request for representation

IndiGo to start Manchester, Bali, Krabi flights from Delhi this month

Topics :DGCAAirline sectorcivil aviation sector

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story