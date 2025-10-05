DGCA steps in to check festive airfare surge, asks airlines to add flights

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to add additional flights across key routes to prevent a spike in airfares during the festive season.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, “DGCA is mandated by the ministry to keep a watch on airfares, especially during the festive season, and take appropriate measures in case of a surge in prices.”

Following discussions with airlines, the regulator said carriers have committed to deploying extra capacity to meet higher travel demand.

IndiGo will operate approximately 730 additional flights across 42 sectors; Air India and Air India Express together will deploy about 486 additional flights across 20 sectors; and SpiceJet will add nearly 546 flights across 38 sectors.