Govt directs airlines to ensure passenger support amid delays due to fog

In an office memorandum, the ministry mentioned about mandatory compliance with passenger facilitation requirements during fog and low-visibility conditions

indigo airlines, indigo
Airlines have also been asked to ensure adequate staffing and operational readiness at airports, particularly at helpdesks, during fog-affected hours, especially early morning and late evening (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 7:15 AM IST
Amid flight disruptions due to fog and low visibility conditions, the civil aviation ministry on Friday directed airlines to strictly comply with facilitation requirements for passengers and ensure adequate staffing at airports.

Hundreds of flights are getting delayed and many are being cancelled due to dense fog at various airports, including Delhi's IGIA.

In an office memorandum, the ministry mentioned about mandatory compliance with passenger facilitation requirements during fog and low-visibility conditions.

According to the ministry, there should be timely and accurate information about flights, meals and refreshments for extended delays, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations and boarding should not be denied after timely check-in.

"Where adverse weather prevents operations despite reasonable efforts, airlines shall clearly inform passengers about the nature of disruption and the measures being undertaken.

"Appropriate passenger entitlements (refreshments, rescheduling, etc.) shall be extended," the ministry said in the office memorandum.

Airlines have also been asked to ensure adequate staffing and operational readiness at airports, particularly at helpdesks, during fog-affected hours, especially early morning and late evening.

Among other aspects, for diverted flights, airlines should make necessary arrangements at the alternate airport, including meals/refreshments and timely onward movement.

"Clear communication regarding connecting flights, baggage handling and care of unaccompanied minors shall be ensured," the ministry said.

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

