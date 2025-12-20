Govt directs airlines to ensure passenger support amid delays due to fog

Amid flight disruptions due to fog and low visibility conditions, the civil aviation ministry on Friday directed airlines to strictly comply with facilitation requirements for passengers and ensure adequate staffing at airports.

Hundreds of flights are getting delayed and many are being cancelled due to dense fog at various airports, including Delhi's IGIA.

In an office memorandum, the ministry mentioned about mandatory compliance with passenger facilitation requirements during fog and low-visibility conditions.

According to the ministry, there should be timely and accurate information about flights, meals and refreshments for extended delays, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations and boarding should not be denied after timely check-in.