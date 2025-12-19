Corrective steps will be taken after probe into IndiGo crisis: Official

Authorities will take elaborate and corrective actions after studying the probe panel report into the recent massive flight disruptions at IndiGo, a senior official said on Friday.
The four-member panel constituted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to finalise its report soon.
In the wake of the flight disruptions earlier this month, the DGCA has cut IndiGo's winter schedule by 10 per cent.
IndiGo, the country's largest airline, used to operate 2,300 flights daily.
The senior government official said elaborate and corrective actions will be taken after studying the panel's report.
"We will continuously work on it," the official said, emphasising that efforts are underway to ensure such disruptions do not happen again.
To a query on whether the schedule adherence of other airlines is also being monitored, the official replied in the affirmative.
This is travel season, and also coinciding with the fog season, and airlines should be operating more flights, the official said.
Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Thursday said the airline's focus now is on three things -- resilience, root-cause analysis, and rebuilding.
