Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Corrective steps will be taken after probe into IndiGo crisis: Official

Corrective steps will be taken after probe into IndiGo crisis: Official

The four-member panel constituted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to finalise its report soon

indigo airlines, indigo
IndiGo, the country's largest airline, used to operate 2,300 flights daily. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Authorities will take elaborate and corrective actions after studying the probe panel report into the recent massive flight disruptions at IndiGo, a senior official said on Friday.

The four-member panel constituted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to finalise its report soon.

In the wake of the flight disruptions earlier this month, the DGCA has cut IndiGo's winter schedule by 10 per cent.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, used to operate 2,300 flights daily.

The senior government official said elaborate and corrective actions will be taken after studying the panel's report.

"We will continuously work on it," the official said, emphasising that efforts are underway to ensure such disruptions do not happen again.

To a query on whether the schedule adherence of other airlines is also being monitored, the official replied in the affirmative.

This is travel season, and also coinciding with the fog season, and airlines should be operating more flights, the official said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Thursday said the airline's focus now is on three things -- resilience, root-cause analysis, and rebuilding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CCI to investigate IndiGo over recent flight disruptions across routes

Air India warns of flight disruptions over next few days due to dense fog

Premium

IndiGo COO, DGCA officials appear before Parl panel on flight chaos

IndiGo tops Air India in international passenger traffic in Jul-Sep quarter

Premium

Recent airport chaos sparks competition in India's aviation sector

Topics :IndiGo AirlinesIndiGoAviation IndiGo

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story