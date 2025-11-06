Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Govt to soon come out with sustainable aviation fuel policy: Rammohan Naidu

Govt to soon come out with sustainable aviation fuel policy: Rammohan Naidu

The minister stressed that adoption of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) demands more innovation, investment and a collective international collaboration

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Rammohan Naidu
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government will very soon come out with a policy on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which can help reduce crude oil imports, increase farmers' income and create more green jobs, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Thursday.

Addressing a summit in the national capital, the minister stressed that adoption of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) demands more innovation, investment and a collective international collaboration.

India aims to have 1 per cent blending of SAF in jet fuel by 2027, 2 per cent blending by 2028 and 5 per cent blending by 2030. SAF can be used as a drop-in fuel in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), which powers aircraft.

The minister said that private players should also be part of SAF production besides the oil companies.

Globally, the requirement for SAF is estimated at 183 million tonnes by 2040.

"From feedstock to fuel, from farmers to flyers, and from frying to flying, who would have actually imagined that (those) frying samosas also can participate in this whole global aviation movement (on SAF)," Naidu said.

India has more than 750 million tonnes of available biomass and nearly 213 million tonnes of surplus agricultural residue.

Naidu said the government will very soon come out with a SAF policy.

Apart from reducing carbon emissions, the minister said SAF can empower farmers by increasing their incomes by 10-15 per cent.

Along with reducing our crude oil import bill by USD 5-7 billion every year, SAF production can also help create over 1 million green jobs across the SAF value chain, Naidu said.

At present, global SAF is very less.

Naidu said that the country can produce SAF at highly competitive rates and the fuel can also help address challenge of growth versus sustainability.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and domestic carriers have placed orders for more than 1,700 planes.

The minister was speaking at the India Sustainable Aviation Fuel Summit 2025 organised by the civil aviation ministry and industry body Ficci.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Airbus India chief urges govt to include voluntary SAF spend under CSR

Air India check-in glitch delays scores of flights at multiple airports

Air India ferries 228 passengers stranded in Ulaanbaatar to Delhi

ALPA India urges DGCA to enforce full FDTL norms to ensure pilot safety

Delhi Airport records 34% surge in East-West transit passenger traffic

Topics :Aviation ministryCivil Aviation MinistryAviation fuel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story