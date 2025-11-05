Air India's check-in systems disrupted at Delhi airport, delays reported

Air India's check-in systems at Delhi and some other airports faced problems due to a third-party connectivity network issue on Wednesday, according to sources.
The airline said the system has since been restored.
In a post on X, Air India also said that some of its flights may continue to be delayed for some time as the situation normalises progressively.
At the Delhi airport, the check-in systems were down at terminals T2 and T3 for around 70 minutes from 3.40 pm till 4.50 pm, one of the sources said.
"A third-party connectivity network issue had impacted check-in systems at some airports, thereby delaying flight departures of some airlines, including Air India. The system has since been restored," the airline said.
Details about airports were not disclosed.
Air India also asked passengers flying with the airline on Wednesday to check their flight status on its website before heading to the airport and allow extra time for their journey.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app