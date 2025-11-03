Delhi Airport records 34% surge in East-West transit passenger traffic

A total of 670,000 passengers transited via the Delhi airport between East Asia and the western world in the September 2024–August 2025 period, recording a 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, said its operator, Delhi International Airport Limited ( DIAL ), on Monday.

In a statement, the GMR Group-led DIAL said that Air India accounted for 67 per cent of the East–West transit traffic, followed by IndiGo with 25 per cent. Together, the two carriers handle over 90 per cent of total passenger traffic through Delhi.

Delhi strengthens Thailand connection

Delhi has also reinforced its position as India’s leading gateway to Thailand, now operating 120 weekly departures to Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Don Mueang, representing 26 per cent of India’s total flights to Thailand. A new route to Krabi started on October 26, DIAL said.

Network expansion across Southeast Asia Beyond Thailand, Delhi Airport’s Southeast Asia network continues to expand. Air India will increase flights to Kuala Lumpur and Denpasar (Bali) from seven per week to 10 per week within the next month, while IndiGo will begin daily services to Hanoi from December 20 and to Guangzhou from November 10. This Delhi–Guangzhou service will be the first scheduled passenger flight between India and China since COVID-19. Delhi leads India’s air connectivity to Japan Eastward, Delhi leads India’s air connectivity to Japan with 28 weekly flights to Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports, representing 70 per cent of all India–Japan flights. Japan Airlines will further expand this network with a new daily Delhi–Tokyo Narita service from January 18, 2026.

Strong links with the UK and Europe According to DIAL , Delhi airport accounted for 38 per cent of all India–UK flights. Air India will soon add a fourth daily service to London Heathrow, while IndiGo is set to launch its first long-haul international service between Delhi and Manchester from November 15, using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. “Whether it’s business travel to London, tourism to Bangkok, or cultural exchange with Tokyo, Delhi Airport connects India to the world — truly serving as the gateway between the East and the West,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL.