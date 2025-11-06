Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Airbus India chief urges govt to include voluntary SAF spend under CSR

Airbus India chief urges govt to include voluntary SAF spend under CSR

He said that the voluntary corporate SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) programmes launched by airlines represent a direct, measurable investment in climate change mitigation

Airbus
India, one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets, has significant potential for producing SAF. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
To promote sustainability, Airbus India chief Jurgen Westermeier on Thursday pitched for bringing corporates' spending on airlines' voluntary sustainable aviation fuel programmes under the government's CSR framework.

Under the companies law, certain class of profitable entities are required to shell out at least two per cent of their annual profit towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in a financial year.

The President and Managing Director for India and South Asia said that the voluntary corporate SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) programmes launched by airlines represent a direct, measurable investment in climate change mitigation.

"We urge the government to recognise the funds spent by corporates on voluntary SAF contributions as a valid expenditure under their mandatory CSR obligations.

"Such an inclusion would immediately unlock a substantial, new pool of capital to support SAF demand, instantly turning a compliance requirement into a powerful engine for a green and sovereign energy future" he said in the national capital.

India, one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets, has significant potential for producing SAF.

According to him, SAF can also be a powerful economic enabler.

He also stressed on the need for unprecedented collaboration across all stakeholders -- government, industry and academia.

"By developing a domestic SAF industry, India can immediately and effectively enhance its energy security and sovereignty over its fuel supply chain," Westermeier said and added that the SAF industry will require significant investments.

Citing projections, he said 1.1-1.4 million jobs could be created across the entire SAF value chain while also productively utilising an estimated 230 million tonne of surplus agricultural residue.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :AirbusIndian aviationAviation

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

