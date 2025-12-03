Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo cancels 300-plus flights in 2 days as pilot shortage hits operations

IndiGo cancels 300-plus flights in 2 days as pilot shortage hits operations

Airline's on-time performance drops to 35%; DGCA's stricter rest norms disrupt operations nationwide

indigo airlines, indigo
In a statement, the airline's spokesperson said that IndiGo has had several "unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations" in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements. (Photo:PTI)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

IndiGo has cancelled more than 300 flights over the past two days and delayed hundreds of others as a mounting pilot shortage hit operations following the enforcement of the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules, aviation industry sources said on Wednesday.
 
IndiGo's on-time performance (OTP) touched 35 per cent on Tuesday, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). 
 
Industry sources mentioned that just at the Delhi airport itself, about at least 38 IndiGo flights -- domestic as well as international -- were cancelled between 12 AM and 5 PM on Wednesday. At the Mumbai airport, at least 33 flights of the airline were cancelled between 12 AM and 5 PM on Wednesday. 
 
Overall, during the past two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the airline has cancelled more than 300 flights across the country, they mentioned.
 
IndiGo operates 2,300 plus flights per day. Therefore, about seven per cent of its flights have been cancelled within the last two days.
 
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s revised flight-duty time limitation (FDTL) rules entered their second and final phase on November 1, bringing into force the last set of seven clauses that had been deferred during the July rollout. Phase-2 introduced tighter caps on cumulative flying hours, stricter limits on duty periods during early-morning “window of circadian low” operations, and a hard ceiling on the number of consecutive night duties allowed.
 
Industry sources stated that the airline has not been able to manage its pilot duty roster properly since the phase-2 has come into effect. 
 
In a statement, the airline's spokesperson said that IndiGo has had several "unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations" in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements.
 
"Our teams are working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers, as applicable. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to these disruptions," the spokesperson added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Check-in systems at airports face issues due to outage, flights delayed

Air India execs who let plane with expired licence fly de-rostered: DGCA

Airbus faces new quality problem causing delays to several A320 deliveries

Centre confirms GPS spoofing at Delhi, other major airports; orders probe

All probable causes of Air India plane crash are being investigated: Govt

Topics :Airline IndiGoAviation industryIndia airlines

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story