IndiGo cancels 300-plus flights in 2 days as pilot shortage hits operations

IndiGo has cancelled more than 300 flights over the past two days and delayed hundreds of others as a mounting pilot shortage hit operations following the enforcement of the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules, aviation industry sources said on Wednesday.

IndiGo's on-time performance (OTP) touched 35 per cent on Tuesday, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

Industry sources mentioned that just at the Delhi airport itself, about at least 38 IndiGo flights -- domestic as well as international -- were cancelled between 12 AM and 5 PM on Wednesday. At the Mumbai airport, at least 33 flights of the airline were cancelled between 12 AM and 5 PM on Wednesday.

Overall, during the past two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the airline has cancelled more than 300 flights across the country, they mentioned. IndiGo operates 2,300 plus flights per day. Therefore, about seven per cent of its flights have been cancelled within the last two days. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s revised flight-duty time limitation (FDTL) rules entered their second and final phase on November 1, bringing into force the last set of seven clauses that had been deferred during the July rollout. Phase-2 introduced tighter caps on cumulative flying hours, stricter limits on duty periods during early-morning “window of circadian low” operations, and a hard ceiling on the number of consecutive night duties allowed.